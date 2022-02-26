Freeport's Naomi Jackson faces Chicago Red Stars in return to Stateline

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Freeport grad and Illinois soccer goalkeeper Naomi Jackson returned to the area Saturday afternoon to face some professional competition. Jackson and the Lady Illini took on the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL at Sportscore Two.
