FREEPORT (WREX) - One run was all the Pretzels needed for their win over the Blue Thunder on Monday. Mason Lei's complete game shutout led the way as Freeport moved to 6-1 in conference play. The 6-1 conference record matches Hononegah, Harlem and Boylan in the NIC-10 conference.
Freeport's Mason Lei pitches complete game shutout in NIC-10 Win
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
