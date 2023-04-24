 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These
conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

&&

Freeport's Mason Lei pitches complete game shutout in NIC-10 Win

  • 0

FREEPORT (WREX) - One run was all the Pretzels needed for their win over the Blue Thunder on Monday. Mason Lei's complete game shutout led the way as Freeport moved to 6-1 in conference play. The 6-1 conference record matches Hononegah, Harlem and Boylan in the NIC-10 conference. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you