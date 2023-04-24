Freeport's Mason Lei pitches complete game shutout in NIC-10 Win

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s possible. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.