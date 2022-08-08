Freeport football practices despite flooding around town

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport's football team showed its dedication on day one of practice. Despite floods around Freeport and other parts of Stephenson Co., the Pretzels took to the practice field to put in some work.
"We're fortunate to have turf," head coach Anthony Dedmond said. "We share turf with boys soccer. We get out here and we have a great connection of getting the guys out here. We don't have to worry about the rain. It doesn't settle too high around here. But around town it has been a little difficult. We're blessed to have it where it is now."
Quarterback Xzaveon Segner returns to run the Pretzel offense for his senior year. He'll lean on his experience and try to lead this team to a strong season in the NIC-10.
"It feels tremendous, just how many numbers we have the first day of practice," Segner said. "It feels good."
Dedmond echoes that sentiment, as the program saw lots of players putting in work over the summer.
"It is a breath of fresh air," Dedmond said. "We had an outstanding summer just seeing the guys evolve, seeing the numbers increase. Seeing new people, older guys, guys who went from freshman year to senior year now. It's very humbling."
Freeport opens the season at Belvidere North Saturday, Aug. 27, at noon. The NIC-10 is playing all of its week 1 games that Saturday due to a referee shortage.