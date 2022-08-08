 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 13.7 feet early
Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Freeport football practices despite flooding around town

  • 0
Freeport quarterback Xzaveon Segner

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport's football team showed its dedication on day one of practice. Despite floods around Freeport and other parts of Stephenson Co., the Pretzels took to the practice field to put in some work.

"We're fortunate to have turf," head coach Anthony Dedmond said. "We share turf with boys soccer. We get out here and we have a great connection of getting the guys out here. We don't have to worry about the rain. It doesn't settle too high around here. But around town it has been a little difficult. We're blessed to have it where it is now."

Quarterback Xzaveon Segner returns to run the Pretzel offense for his senior year. He'll lean on his experience and try to lead this team to a strong season in the NIC-10.

"It feels tremendous, just how many numbers we have the first day of practice," Segner said. "It feels good."

Dedmond echoes that sentiment, as the program saw lots of players putting in work over the summer.

"It is a breath of fresh air," Dedmond said. "We had an outstanding summer just seeing the guys evolve, seeing the numbers increase. Seeing new people, older guys, guys who went from freshman year to senior year now. It's very humbling."

Freeport opens the season at Belvidere North Saturday, Aug. 27, at noon. The NIC-10 is playing all of its week 1 games that Saturday due to a referee shortage.

