Fred VanVleet Summer Camp wraps up

ROCKFORD (WREX) - FVV Summer Camp came to a close on Sunday after two days at Auburn High School. It also marked the final day of FVV Fest, which featured four days of different events put together by the VanVleet Family Foundation.
The summer camp over the weekend was two days of basketball training offered to kids grades K-12. VanVleet said on Friday that he wanted to inspire young players growing up in his hometown. This event gave him the opportunity to do just that.
"He's my favorite basketball player," FVV camp participant Brandon Walters said. "I'm out here supporting him and he's out here supporting us."
Walters was one of the many players out at the summer camp who look up to VanVleet.
"It's really inspirational," LaRenz Taylor said. "He came a long way, undrafted by the Raptors and now he's an all star. It's great."
The event also gave VanVleet a lot of new fans in his hometown.
"Fred VanVleet, new favorite basketball player," Jayden Joseph said. "He made me get better shots and he makes people know that they can actually do things, no matter where they come from."