Fred VanVleet named NBA All-Star

Fred VanVleet named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fred VanVleet can now add NBA All-Star to his growing list of accolades. The Rockford native and former Auburn High School star was named an All-Star reserve by the NBA coaches. 

VanVleet is leading the NBA in minutes played, averaging about 39 a game. For the season, he's averaging about 22 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals per game, helping keep the Raptors afloat in the Eastern Conference. He was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier this season and helped his team win the 2019 NBA title, and now can say he's an All-Star for the first time.

The NBA All-Star game is scheduled for Feb. 20, in Cleveland.

