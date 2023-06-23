Fred VanVleet getting ready to host weekend summer camp

ROCKFORD (WREX) - It's a busy weekend in the 8-1-5 for NBA Champion Fred VanVleet. The 2022 all star is back in town for his block party and summer camp.
"It's important to just be present," VanVleet said. "There's still importance in being home and being present."
VanVleet will host his summer camp at Auburn High School this Saturday and Sunday, another example of VanVleets commitment to his hometown and young athletes.
"We got a lot of talent here in the city, they need that push, that support," VanVleet said.
It's always a fun weekend of basketball and VanVleet is excited to spend some time at his old school before the start of NBA free agency.
"I'm excited," VanVleet said. "I think this city is going to show up and show out like they always do, I'm looking forward to this weekend."