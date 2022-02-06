Fred VanVleet commits to NBA 3-Point Contest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Days after being selected to the NBA All-Star Game, Fred VanVleet is adding another commitment to the league's premier weekend.
The Auburn High School graduate and Toronto Raptors star says he has committed to play in the NBA's 3-Point Contest.
So far this season, VanVleet is making 39% of his shots behind the three-point line, averaging just under 4 3-pointers made per game.
On Thursday, VanVleet was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game, representing the Eastern Conference.
VanVleet will compete in the 3-Point Contest on Sat., Feb. 19 before the All-Star Game on Sun., Feb. 20.
Both competitions will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.