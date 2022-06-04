Forreston Softball returns from State, Sycamore baseball advances to Super-Sectionals

FORRESTON/SYCAMORE - The Forreston Cardinals wrapped up their season Saturday morning with a 4-2 win over Newark to take third place in State. The team returned home to celebrate their great run.
The team was nicknamed the "Cardiac Cardinals" thanks to their consistent late inning drama. They won three straight games in walk-off fashion to make it to State. It was only fitting their final game of the season went into extra innings before taking the win.
The Cardinals had two seniors, Kara Erdmann and Breanna Kloster, leading the way throughout the teams crazy run.
"I'm going to miss all the fun moments we had on and off the field," Kloster said. "We have such a funny group, everybody has humor and it's amazing. I love them."
"This team has meant so much to me," Erdmann said. "I have connected personally with all of the juniors, I love each and every one of the teammates on my team."
Sycamore Baseball is moving on to the Super-Sectionals after their 5-0 win over the Kaneland Knights. It was a back and fourth pitchers dual that featured no runs until the seventh inning.
Kyle Hartmann got the scoring started with an RBI single after a leadoff double from Joey Puleo. The Spartans went on to score 4 more in the frame to seal the 5-0 win.
The Spartans move on to play Washington on June 6th for the Super-Sectional.