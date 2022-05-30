 Skip to main content
Forreston softball gets 3rd straight walk-off on way to state; Newman falls in Supers

Forreston softball Super-Sectional champs

FORRESTON (WREX) — The Forreston softball team has earned the moniker of Cardiac Cardinals. The Lady Cards engineered their third straight 7th inning comeback, culminating in another walk-off win, 6-5, over West Central in the 1-A Sterling Super-Sectional. The win sends Forreston to its first ever trip to state.

Forreston trailed 4-0 to the Heat early in the game, but started chipping away in the middle innings. Trailing 5-3 in the 7th, Brooke Boettner tied the game with a 2-run homerun to give the Lady Cardinals some life. A couple of batters later, sophomore Ella Ingram went the opposite way for her first homerun of the season, a walk-off shot that sent Forreston to state with the 6-5 win.

Forreston will face Casey-Westfield in the 1-A state semifinals Friday at around 12:30 in Peoria.

Sterling Newman's baseball season came to a close in the 1-A Super-Sectional at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park. Marquette knocked off the Comets, 12-1. Newman jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 3rd, but the Crusaders scored 4 in the 4th and 8 in the 5th to close out the game.

