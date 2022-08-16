 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Forreston looks to contend in NUIC

  • 0
Forreston football

FORRESTON (WREX) — After finishing in 2nd place in the NUIC last year and falling in the 2nd round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Lena-Winslow, Forreston is hungry for more in 2022.

"This year we walked into camp and it was a whole different atmosphere," senior Payton Encheff said. "There's a lot going on all the time. A lot of energy going around all the time and it just makes the team a lot better."

Forreston won state championships in 2014, '16 and '18, with the even year title trend ending due to COVID-19 moving the 2020 season to the spring of 2021. Keynon Janicke enters his 2nd year as head coach, and hopes to have his team contending to get back to that championship caliber.

"Year one is kind of scary, especially as a young guy and you're taking over a successful program," Janicke said. "I think just trying to find a way to put our stamp on it. It's not just my stamp, it's the whole staff coming together and working as a whole."

Forreston begins the season at Stockton Friday, Aug. 26.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

