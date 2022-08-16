Forreston looks to contend in NUIC

FORRESTON (WREX) — After finishing in 2nd place in the NUIC last year and falling in the 2nd round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Lena-Winslow, Forreston is hungry for more in 2022.
"This year we walked into camp and it was a whole different atmosphere," senior Payton Encheff said. "There's a lot going on all the time. A lot of energy going around all the time and it just makes the team a lot better."
Forreston won state championships in 2014, '16 and '18, with the even year title trend ending due to COVID-19 moving the 2020 season to the spring of 2021. Keynon Janicke enters his 2nd year as head coach, and hopes to have his team contending to get back to that championship caliber.
"Year one is kind of scary, especially as a young guy and you're taking over a successful program," Janicke said. "I think just trying to find a way to put our stamp on it. It's not just my stamp, it's the whole staff coming together and working as a whole."
Forreston begins the season at Stockton Friday, Aug. 26.