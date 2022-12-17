 Skip to main content
Forreston High School 61st Annual Basketball Holiday Tournament Highlights

Polo vs. Winnebago, Forreston vs. Oregon

FORRESTON (WREX) - The first day of the Forreston High School Holiday Tournament is in the books. In the late slate of games, Winnebago beat Polo 51-36 and Oregon held off Forreston to win 66-54.

The tournament runs through December 23rd. 

