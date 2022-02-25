 Skip to main content
Former Major Leaguer Myers to be enshrined in RPS 205 Athletics HOF

Rodney Myers' Cubs jerseys from his stint in Chicago.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rodney Myers worked his way from an East E-Rab to a Major League Baseball player, and now will be inducted in the RPS 205 Athletics Hall of Fame at Saturday's Champions Ball at the Radisson in Rockford. Myers was a big hitter in high school, but made the full-time move to pitcher after the Kansas City Royals drafted him. He climbed the baseball ladder, making it to the big leagues with the Cubs, Padres and Dodgers.

"That was a long time ago but it was blood, sweat and tears," Myers recalls. "Struggling through my career and trying to proceed to a professional career and made it happen."

Now he'll be remembered as one of the best athletes in RPS 205 history, which means a lot to him.

"Truthfully, it hasn't really sunk in," he said. "[It] probably will Saturday night when I show up."

Myers played baseball, basketball and football at East, then played college baseball at Wisconsin before embarking on his professional journey. Myers, along with the other honorees for this year, will be inducted at the Champions Ball Saturday night. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne will MC the event.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

