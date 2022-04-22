Former E/PC standout ascending in powerlifting world

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Former Eastland/Pearl City football player Eli Dertz started taking weightlifting seriously when he was about 13 years old.
"Since then it's progressed into a lifestyle for me where I take the competitions very seriously," Dertz said via a Zoom interview. "I look to win them all. It's not just for fun anymore at this point."
That competitive nature helped the Loras College defensive lineman earn 4th place in the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals last month, putting up some big numbers in the squat, bench and deadlift.
"I squatted over 600 pounds," Dertz said. "I got 623 pounds. That's a PR for me in competition. It was a great squat. I felt strong doing it. That was a huge milestone to get a really good nice strong squat that's over 600 pounds in competition."
He did some competitions throughout his high school career, and came into Loras ready to roll.
"It's kind of funny because coming in as a freshman, I was already close to breaking some of the team records," he says. "I don't know if I broke any as a freshman, but I was right there. They hadn't really seen a guy like me coming in. Not a lot of freshman are coming in moving that kind of weight. I think it's really motivational for them. A lot of times when I train with guys, I'm pushing myself so it gets them to push themselves too."
As for what's next, Dertz wants to keep adding weight to his totals.
"I want to keep rising up the podium," Dertz said. "Next year I want a top three finish, at least. I think that's a good goal for me."
With his work ethic, Dertz will push himself until he reaches that point.