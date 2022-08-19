Football teams scrimmage ahead of next week's season openers

PEARL CITY/DAKOTA (WREX) — A week before the IHSA football season kicks off, teams around the area got in some scrimmages before storms hit Friday night.
Eastland/Pearl City moved up its scrimmage an hour to try to beat the storms, and it worked out well for the Wildcatz. They got in about an hour of work before lightning flashed to bring the scrimmage to a halt.
"It's really good because we do some live [hitting] in practice," head coach Jared McNutt said. "This right here we're going live the whole time and with the crowd here, they're amped up. We're seeing a lot of good stuff."
With the school year starting this week, the kids enjoyed the opportunity to let off some steam.
"In practice we don't hit that much," E/PC senior Max McCullough said. "It's real fun to smack each other around. School just started up, bad day, just come out here and smack some dudes around."
Dakota got in some good work before the storms hit as well. The Indians held a full scrimmage with new head coach Dan Sheets bringing a lot of energy. The team always enjoys getting in front of the fans.
"We do it every year to get the community together and see what we got," Dakota senior Adrian Arellano said. "Show them our new plays and what we can do and give them some entertainment."
Coach Sheets is using the scrimmage to help his team break off a little rust and get some nerves out before next week, while also enjoying the atmosphere.
"This is awesome to get to be out here and shake loose some rust," Sheets said. "Have the fans out here and all this excitement, it's awesome."
The real thing kicks off next Friday, with some teams playing on Saturday due to a shortage of referees.