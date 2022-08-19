 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following counties, Ogle and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1112 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated earlier storms had
produced up to 2 inches of rain with additional heavy
rainfall moving into the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected
over the area as a second round of showers and storms
develop. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit,
Rockton, Byron, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago,
Pecatonica, New Milford, Seward, Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Football teams scrimmage ahead of next week's season openers

E/PC scrimmage

PEARL CITY/DAKOTA (WREX) — A week before the IHSA football season kicks off, teams around the area got in some scrimmages before storms hit Friday night.

Eastland/Pearl City moved up its scrimmage an hour to try to beat the storms, and it worked out well for the Wildcatz. They got in about an hour of work before lightning flashed to bring the scrimmage to a halt.

"It's really good because we do some live [hitting] in practice," head coach Jared McNutt said. "This right here we're going live the whole time and with the crowd here, they're amped up. We're seeing a lot of good stuff."

With the school year starting this week, the kids enjoyed the opportunity to let off some steam.

"In practice we don't hit that much," E/PC senior Max McCullough said. "It's real fun to smack each other around. School just started up, bad day, just come out here and smack some dudes around."

Dakota got in some good work before the storms hit as well. The Indians held a full scrimmage with new head coach Dan Sheets bringing a lot of energy. The team always enjoys getting in front of the fans.

"We do it every year to get the community together and see what we got," Dakota senior Adrian Arellano said. "Show them our new plays and what we can do and give them some entertainment."

Coach Sheets is using the scrimmage to help his team break off a little rust and get some nerves out before next week, while also enjoying the atmosphere.

"This is awesome to get to be out here and shake loose some rust," Sheets said. "Have the fans out here and all this excitement, it's awesome."

The real thing kicks off next Friday, with some teams playing on Saturday due to a shortage of referees.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina.

