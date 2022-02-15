 Skip to main content
FNN Girls Performance of the Week

Haley Warren and the Hononegah huddle

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the high school basketball season getting into its final stages, we bring you another Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll. Here are the candidates for the girls poll this week. Voting runs through Thursday afternoon and we'll tally up the votes and announce the winner that night.

- Lindsey Knuth (Guilford): 16 points vs. Boylan

- Karley Colson (Jefferson): 20 points vs. Auburn

- Haley Warren (Hononegah): 24 points vs. Harlem

- Brooklyn Gray (Auburn): 25 points, 11-15 FG vs. DeKalb

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

