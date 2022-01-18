ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another busy week of high school basketball saw a lot of big efforts on the hardwood. Our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll is separated into boys and girls this week. Voting is open through Friday afternoon, and we'll unveil the results Friday evening.
Here are this week's nominees for FNN Girls Performance of the Week.
- Allyson Niedfeldt (Hononegah): 15 points vs. Harlem
- Crystal Sotelo (Belvidere North): 25 points vs. Jefferson
- Gabby Longstreet (Auburn): 20 points vs. East
- Julie Bailey (Harlem): 17 points vs. Rosary