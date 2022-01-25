 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for
the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

FNN Girls Performance of the Week Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
FNN logo web

Find out about this week's candidates and how to vote for your favorite.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After another good week of high school basketball, we're bringing back our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll. Here are this week's candidates for girls basketball. Voting runs through Thursday afternoon and the results will be unveiled that night on the news.

- Maddy McCammond (Stillman Valley): 18 points vs. Lutheran

- Julie Bailey (Harlem): 25 points, 7 3-pointers vs. Freeport

- Lily Esparza (Boylan): 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks vs. Auburn

- Elaina Rager (Pecatonica): 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals vs. Orangeville

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you