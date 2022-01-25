FNN Girls Performance of the Week Poll

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After another good week of high school basketball, we're bringing back our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll. Here are this week's candidates for girls basketball. Voting runs through Thursday afternoon and the results will be unveiled that night on the news.
- Maddy McCammond (Stillman Valley): 18 points vs. Lutheran
- Julie Bailey (Harlem): 25 points, 7 3-pointers vs. Freeport
- Lily Esparza (Boylan): 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks vs. Auburn
- Elaina Rager (Pecatonica): 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals vs. Orangeville