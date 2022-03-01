 Skip to main content
FNN Girls Performance of the Week Poll - March 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The final week of February brought out the best in our area high school basketball players, with players turning in big performances with seasons on the line. Here are this week's Friday Night Nets Girls Performance of the Week candidates. Voting is open through Thursday afternoon and the results will be announced Thursday on 13 News at 6.

- Evyn Carrier (Sycamore): 23 pts in Sectional final

- Bre Carter (Hononegah): 12 pts in Sectional semifinal

- Addie Hefel (Galena): 23 pts in Sectional final

- Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago): 22 pts, 6 rebs in Super-Sectional

