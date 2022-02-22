 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.
Addtional ice accumulation of a glaze to locally one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely due to icy
roads, including along portions of area interstates. Bridges and
overpasses as well as less travel roads, and untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots are most vulnerable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures to continue to drop this
evening, any non frozen moisture on roads may freeze into black
ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

FNN Girls Performance of the Week - Feb. 22

FNN logo web

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school playoffs are going in full force, with the boys wrapping up the regular season last week then starting the playoffs Saturday with Regional quarterfinals. Here are this week's candidates for Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week for the girls. Voting is open until Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. We'll tally up the votes and announce the winner that night on the news at 6 p.m.

- Megan Holder (Aquin): 13 pts, 6 rebs, 3 steals in Regional Final win

- Evyn Carrier (Sycamore): 14 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blocks in Regional Final win

- Kenze Haas (Stockton): 15 pts, 15 rebs in Regional Final win

- Ava Kultgen (Byron): 29 pts in Regional Final win

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

