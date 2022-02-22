FNN Girls Performance of the Week - Feb. 22

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school playoffs are going in full force, with the boys wrapping up the regular season last week then starting the playoffs Saturday with Regional quarterfinals. Here are this week's candidates for Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week for the girls. Voting is open until Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. We'll tally up the votes and announce the winner that night on the news at 6 p.m.
- Megan Holder (Aquin): 13 pts, 6 rebs, 3 steals in Regional Final win
- Evyn Carrier (Sycamore): 14 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blocks in Regional Final win
- Kenze Haas (Stockton): 15 pts, 15 rebs in Regional Final win
- Ava Kultgen (Byron): 29 pts in Regional Final win