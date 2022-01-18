FNN Boys Performance of the Week Poll

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another busy week of high school basketball saw a lot of big efforts on the hardwood. Our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll is separated into boys and girls this week. Voting is open through Friday afternoon, and we'll unveil the results Friday evening.
Here are this week's nominees for FNN Boys Performance of the Week.
- Blake Ayotte (South Beloit): 17 points, 4 rebounds vs. Christian Life
- Ethan Andre (Belvidere North): 23 points vs. Hononegah
- Tristan Ford (Boylan): 20 points vs. Harlem
- Ben Vandigo (Scales Mound): 25 points vs. East Dubuque