FNN Boys Performance of the Week Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Ethan Andre lines up for a deep 3

Check out this week's candidates for the new poll.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another busy week of high school basketball saw a lot of big efforts on the hardwood. Our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll is separated into boys and girls this week. Voting is open through Friday afternoon, and we'll unveil the results Friday evening.

Here are this week's nominees for FNN Boys Performance of the Week.

- Blake Ayotte (South Beloit): 17 points, 4 rebounds vs. Christian Life

- Ethan Andre (Belvidere North): 23 points vs. Hononegah

- Tristan Ford (Boylan): 20 points vs. Harlem

- Ben Vandigo (Scales Mound): 25 points vs. East Dubuque

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

