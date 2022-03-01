FNN Boys Performance of the Week Poll - March 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The final week of February brought out the best in our area high school basketball players, with players turning in big performances with seasons on the line. Here are this week's Friday Night Nets Boys Performance of the Week candidates. Voting is open through Thursday afternoon and the results will be announced Thursday on 13 News at 6.
- Ryan Simmons (Rochelle): 25 pts in Regional semifinals
- Kellen Henze (Eastland): 32 pts, 20 rebs, 8 assists in Regional semifinals
- Joey Appino (Boylan): 28 pts in Regional final
- Walt Hill (Lutheran): 36 pts, 7 assists, 5 rebs, 4 steals in Regional final