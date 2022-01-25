FNN Boys Performance of the Week Poll - Jan. 25

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After another week of quality high school basketball, it's time to vote for our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week. Here are this week's candidates for boys basketball. Voting runs through Thursday afternoon and we'll unveil the results on the news that night.
- Rob Chaney (Auburn): 26 points vs. Hononegah
- Owen Hart (Hononegah): 22 points vs. Auburn
- Christian Cummings (Rockford Christian): 23 points vs. G-K
- Kellen Henze (Eastland): 19 points vs. L-W, hit GW shot from knees