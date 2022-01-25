 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for
the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

FNN Boys Performance of the Week Poll - Jan. 25

  • Updated
  • 0
FNN logo web

Check out the nominees this week and find out how to vote.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After another week of quality high school basketball, it's time to vote for our Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week. Here are this week's candidates for boys basketball. Voting runs through Thursday afternoon and we'll unveil the results on the news that night. 

- Rob Chaney (Auburn): 26 points vs. Hononegah

- Owen Hart (Hononegah): 22 points vs. Auburn

- Christian Cummings (Rockford Christian): 23 points vs. G-K

- Kellen Henze (Eastland): 19 points vs. L-W, hit GW shot from knees

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you