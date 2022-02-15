FNN Boys Performance of the Week Poll - Feb. 15

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the high school basketball season getting into its final stages, we bring you another Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll. Here are the candidates for the boys poll this week. Voting runs through Thursday afternoon and we'll tally up the votes and announce the winner that night.
- Mike Jones (Auburn): 24 points vs. East
- DeAndre Young (Harlem): 24 points vs. Freeport
- Latrell Kyles (East): 18 points, 9 rebounds vs. Guilford
- Bo Seaton (Pecatonica): 26 points, 5 assists, 3 steals vs. Aquin