FNN Boys Performance of the Week Poll - Feb. 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the calendar flips to February, we take a look at some of the best high school basketball performances around the area from the final week of January. Here are this week's nominees for Friday Night Nets Boys Performance of the Week.
- Malachi Johnson (Guilford): 19 points vs. Boylan
- Ross Robertson (South Beloit): 25 points, 15 rebounds vs. Westminster
- Ethan Andre (Belvidere North): 29 points, 7 3-pointers vs. Freeport
- Randy Johnson (Jefferson): 23 points, 11 rebounds vs. Hononegah