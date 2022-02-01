 Skip to main content
FNN Boys Performance of the Week Poll - Feb. 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the calendar flips to February, we take a look at some of the best high school basketball performances around the area from the final week of January. Here are this week's nominees for Friday Night Nets Boys Performance of the Week.

- Malachi Johnson (Guilford): 19 points vs. Boylan

- Ross Robertson (South Beloit): 25 points, 15 rebounds vs. Westminster

- Ethan Andre (Belvidere North): 29 points, 7 3-pointers vs. Freeport

- Randy Johnson (Jefferson): 23 points, 11 rebounds vs. Hononegah

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

