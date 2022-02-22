FNN Boys Performance of the Week - Feb. 22

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school playoffs are going in full force, with the boys wrapping up the regular season last week then starting the playoffs Saturday with Regional quarterfinals. Here are this week's candidates for Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week for the boys. Voting is open until Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. We'll tally up the votes and announce the winner that night on the news at 6 p.m.
- Luke Benson (Lena-Winslow): 13 points, GW 3-pointer in final seconds of 3OT Regional quarterfinal game
- Colin Nesler (Genoa-Kingston): 14 points in playoff win vs. Sandwich
- Ryan Beaudet (Belvidere): 19 points, 8 rebounds in playoff win vs. Harvard
- Evan Davidson (Stillman Valley): 30 points vs. North Boone