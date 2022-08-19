Feuerbach excited for opportunity as CHISOX Athlete

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kylie Feuerbach played three sports at Sycamore High School, excelling most on the basketball court. But softball was never her thing.
"I played it for maybe one weekend. I didn't like the pants and the heat," Feuerbach said with a laugh via a Zoom interview. "I couldn't do it. I was like six years old but it wasn't my sport."
But she was always around baseball. Feuerbach says her grandpa was a big fan so she would watch games with him. Now she's a CHISOX Athlete, earning a Name, Image and Likeness deal with the Southsiders. She got some VIP access to Wednesday's game.
"It was pretty cool," Feuerbach said. "They gave me this jersey they had customized that had my last name and my basketball number on it. I got that [Wednesday] and because of scheduling, I wasn't able to do the first pitch but I'll be able to do that at some point. I have my surgery coming up so it probably won't be for a little bit after that."
The surgery she's referencing is to repair an ACL she tore in one of the final team workouts of the summer two weeks ago. But that extends her White Sox partnership another year.
"I have my COVID year and then my redshirt year," she explains. "So I'm here for four more years after these two years. I'm at college for six years rather than four. I get two extra years. I'm able to work with [the White Sox] for the next four years which is really cool. It's kind of like an ongoing process. It's really cool being able to support them and promote them in different ways."
She's done a few NIL deals since they became available for college athletes, and she's seen what it can do for other athletes as well.
"NIL has literally been, for me personally, pretty chill, different things arise," Feuerbach said. "For different people it's crazy. You see someone post something everyday about something different. They're doing something new every time. Good for them, they're making a ton of money and being successful and building their brand which is another thing that's really cool."
She'll build her brand while also helping increase the visibility of the White Sox to a different audience. Feuerbach also looks forward to getting a behind the scenes look at the marketing aspect of a Major League Baseball game, as marketing is something she hopes to pursue after college.
Feuerbach will have her surgery next week and then will rehab her knee to try to come back stronger next season.