Feuerbach excited for opportunity as CHISOX Athlete

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1112 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated earlier storms had produced up to 2 inches of rain with additional heavy rainfall moving into the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area as a second round of showers and storms develop. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Byron, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, New Milford, Seward, Harrison and Shirland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&