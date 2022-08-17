 Skip to main content
Feuerbach chosen as CHISOX Athlete

Kylie Feuerbach Iowa headshot

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sycamore native and Iowa basketball player Kylie Feuerbach was selected as a CHISOX Athlete, a new NIL (name, image and likeness) program started by the Chicago White Sox. She's one of eight athletes from Illinois chosen for the opportunity.

The program is designed to help college athletes with NIL opportunities, giving them opportunities to make money on their personal brand. The athletes will get opportunities for endorsements. They'll also receive resources from the White Sox front office and career mentorship.

Feuerbach played in all 32 games for Iowa last year, making two starts. She transferred there after playing a year at Iowa State. Feuerbach tore her ACL a couple of weeks ago during a team workout and will miss the upcoming season.

