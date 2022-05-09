Exposure camp looks to help football players navigate recruiting landscape

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Tim Bailey works with some of the top athletes in the Rockford area. Now he's using his connections to bring in some high level media scouting services, such as Edgy Tim, Prep Red Zone's Darnell Clay, Rivals' Chris Leming and 24/7's Levi Bradley, to try to help football players in the Rockford area get noticed with the Northern Illinois College Exposure Camp later in May.
"We're excited to have that type of company at an event like this," Bailey, the camp director and sports performance manager at Mercyhealth Top Performers, said. "We are the only event within a 30 mile radius that has the opportunity to bring guys like this in to assess some talent."
Many high school players who shine on Friday nights struggle to catch the attention of college coaches.
"It's a grueling process," Bailey explains. "Let me state that, number one. Parents need to be aware of that. It's an evolving rollercoaster, to be honest with you. You can be getting recruited by Illinois, you're a 2024 or 2025 kid. All of a sudden they get wind of another kid in another area, then your child who was possibly getting recruited by Illinois may no longer be getting recruited by Illinois."
Despite some NFL success stories like Dean Lowry, James Robinson and now Vederian Lowe, the Rockford area is not always targeted by bigger schools.
"It's a very big world and there's a lot of scouts and everything that will just pass over us," said Hononegah senior Isaac Whisenand.
Bailey has asked some of his contacts in the recruiting world why Rockford sometimes gets overlooked.
"I ask the question, 'Why don't you come to Rockford?' It's usually the academic issue here in Rockford," Bailey says. "Then also, too, just a lack of talent. I'm not in agreement with either. I think we do have some bright, intelligent student-athletes here in the area and we have a good crop of athletes here in this area too. It's just about getting these coaches out here to be able to get their naked eye on these athletes."
Hononegah's Isaac Whisenand, a standout quarterback for the Indians who helped them get to the state quarterfinals last fall, spent a good chunk of last summer going on road trips to camps, often accompanied by his mom Chris. He understands what it means when the bigger recruiting media services are in attendance.
"It kind of ups the ante a little bit. You have to make sure you're on your game. And you know you're in the right spot. You know you're going to be around some of the top recruits in the area or maybe in the nation sometimes."
Whisenand says he went to at least a dozen camps, sometimes two in a weekend, to try to get his name out there. According to Bailey, that's what it takes to get noticed in a hotly-contested recruiting world made even more challenging by the transfer portal in college football.
"Parents not afraid to hit the road, not afraid to take that trip to Nebraska," Bailey said. "Go to a Nebraska camp just so their son Johnny or Sam can showcase the talent they have."
Whisenand will start his college football career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. He hopes to make himself more marketable for a bigger school in a couple of years.
"I think it's going to be a lot of development," he said. "It might be a little bit of a learning curve, but that's something that's going to have to happen if I want to play at a higher level."
As for Whisenand's parents who had to watch him go through the highs and lows of pursuing football at the next level, Isaac may have handled it a little better.
"I think sometimes they might be a little bit more stressed than I am," Whisenand said. "But it's part of the process. Sometimes there's things you can control and things you can't. It's just how you react to them."
Getting their name out there is the first step. Once they get that foot in the door, it's up to the players to carve their own path to success.
The Mercyhealth Top Performers Northern Illinois College Exposure Camp is set for May 29, at Sportscore 2's Wedgbury Stadium.