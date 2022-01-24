'Everything you want in a game' - Auburn edges Guilford by 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn and Guilford's girls got postponed a couple of weeks ago, but the meeting was worth the wait. The teams traded blows throughout the game, with Auburn getting some late stops on the way to a 41-40 victory.
"It was a very intense game," Auburn senior Brooklyn Gray said. "We were going back and forth, stop, score, stop, score. That's everything you want in a game. In the end we came out with it. We worked hard. We wanted it more."
Auburn got out to a 25-20 halftime lead, but an 11-2 run from Guilford to start the 3rd quarter made it a 31-27 lead in favor of the home team. Late in the 3rd, Gray scored 2 of her game-high 18 points on a spin move between defenders to put Auburn back up by three. Guilford's DeNiya Gary answered at the buzzer with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 34 heading into the 4th quarter.
Guilford scored the first 4 points of the quarter, but Gray stepped up late, with an offensive rebound and put-back with 1:40 to play to give Auburn a 41-40 lead. Guilford had a chance in the final seconds, with Sydney Donaldson driving and looking for a turnaround jumper, but Gray read the play and timed the double-team perfectly to block the would-be game-winner, then sprinted down the court with the ball, tossing it in the air as time expired on a Lady Knights win.