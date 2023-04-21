Ethan Andre, Eddie Valdez and Molly Littlefield Celebrate College Signings

ROCKFORD (WREX) - It was a big day for senior athletes from Harlem, Hononegah and Belvidere North on Thursday. The future college athletes celebrated their commitments to their future teams.
Harlem's Eddie Valdez celebrated his commitment to North Central Football.
"I'm always looking to get better," Valdez said. "I'll take everything that I learned here and use that to improve my game for next year."
Hononegah's Molly Littlefield signed with Gardner Webb in North Carolina to play volleyball. She says she felt right at home when she visited their program.
"They were all so kind," Littlefield said. "So gracious, they just opened up their arms perfectly for me, I felt like I fit right in."
Belvidere North's Ethan Andre also made his commitment official. The senior missed his final season in high school due to injury, but he's ready to get back to work.
"Just pick up where I left off, resume what I couldn't do my senior season," Andre said.
Congrats to all of the local athletes as they get ready for their next chapter.