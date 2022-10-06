Emma Pierson ready for first state golf appearance

BELVIDERE (WREX) - NIC-10 golfer Emma Pierson will be heading to her second state competition this weekend. After making it to state for track last season, she's now made two separate state competitions. It's her first golf appearance after a solid showing at regionals and sectionals.
"Hopefully I can advance to Saturday's round," Pierson said. "I'm just hoping to do well and have fun in my first time at state. It's really important to show how good our school actually is and to show Belvidere that we are actually pretty decent in some sports and just to represent Belvidere."