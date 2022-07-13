Elsbury prepared to start at left guard for Iowa

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tyler Elsbury was a force at left tackle on the offensive line at Byron. He's about to take on the starting left guard role at Iowa, as he moves one spot over on the line to the inside.
"In Byron's offense, playing left tackle, you're supposed to be the star of the offensive line," Elsbury said in an interview at Rockford City Market. "At Iowa there is no star of the offensive line. Everyone has to be at a high level. Moving inside at guard was a big change. I played a little bit of center, too, this past spring. So that was definitely something different. I had never snapped a ball before."
After breaking out during spring ball, Elsbury knows he needs to keep working to succeed in the Big Ten every week.
"Everyone that came in is All-State a couple of times," he explains. "Everyone had offers from some place. A little bit different level training-wise. It's been exciting, fun. A higher competition pushing me to be a lot better than I was when I got there."
He's seen plenty of improvements physically, as he's spent more time in the weight room than ever. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree is also using his sharp mind to get better.
"Definitely the mental side," Elsbury said is where he's grown a lot. "Watching more film, understanding what to look for in defenses and myself. Just little critiques in technique that maybe in high school I just never thought of."
From Fridays in Byron to Saturdays at Iowa, Elsbury hopes to eventually take the next step to playing on Sundays in a couple of years.
"That's the plan," he says. "I'm not at Iowa to just play football there. Hopefully I can go to the next level and be successful there too. You always gotta think long-term. Especially at Iowa we talk about our three goals. Getting your degree and graduating is definitely one of them. That's why you go to college is to do that. Always thinking next step. You're not going to be able to play football forever. You gotta be able to do something after that."
He has a coaching internship this summer and wants to stick around the sports world after he's done playing. But Tyler Elsbury has a ways to go before reaching that point.