Ella Greenberg, TJ Baker lead after 1st day of Greater Rockford golf tournaments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Classic golf tournaments teed off at Ingersoll Friday, the first round of the new three-round format.
Ella Greenberg shot a 71 to take a three-shot lead over her younger sister, Eva Greenberg, into the 2nd round. Kyra Simon and Kayla Sayyalinh are tied for third place behind the Greenberg sisters, six shots off the lead.
On the men's side, Boylan grad and SIU-Edwardsville golfer TJ Baker, the defending tournament champ, finished strong to shoot a -6 in the first round, giving him a three-shot lead over Danny Gorman, Kyle Rhymer and Dallas Traser.
The 2nd round is set for Saturday at Sandy Hollow, with the final round Sunday at Aldeen.