Ella Greenberg, TJ Baker lead after 1st day of Greater Rockford golf tournaments

TJ Baker

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Classic golf tournaments teed off at Ingersoll Friday, the first round of the new three-round format.

Ella Greenberg shot a 71 to take a three-shot lead over her younger sister, Eva Greenberg, into the 2nd round. Kyra Simon and Kayla Sayyalinh are tied for third place behind the Greenberg sisters, six shots off the lead.

On the men's side, Boylan grad and SIU-Edwardsville golfer TJ Baker, the defending tournament champ, finished strong to shoot a -6 in the first round, giving him a three-shot lead over Danny Gorman, Kyle Rhymer and Dallas Traser. 

The 2nd round is set for Saturday at Sandy Hollow, with the final round Sunday at Aldeen.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

