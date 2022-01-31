 Skip to main content
Eisenhower wins 8th grade Regional championship

Amir Danforth of Eisenhower shoots a free throw

Amir Danforth scores 24 points in the win.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Eisenhower is one win away from making it to the 8th grade state tournament after defeating West, 59-57, in the 8th grade regional championship game. Amir Danforth led the way with 24 points, while Jordan Lopez had 10 points and 14 rebounds. 

Danforth, who is the nephew of NBA star Fred VanVleet, showed off a great ability to finish at the rim, with several transition buckets early on along with a big spin move for a bucket and a foul in the 2nd quarter. The teams battled throughout the game, with the Eagles emerging victorious. 

The win puts Eisenhower into the 8th grade sectional championship game, Feb. 9, at Eisenhower. The winner of that game goes to the state tournament the weekend of Feb. 12.

