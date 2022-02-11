Eisenhower holds send-off for the state-bound Eagles

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Eisenhower eighth grade boys basketball team is headed to state this weekend. The school held a sendoff for the squad this afternoon as the Eagles hit the road for the state quarterfinals tomorrow morning. This has been a special team with a lot of young talent, that hopes to bring home a championship next week.
"It's just exciting to see my guys win," said head coach Tamir Bell. "We've put in the work outside of school ball. They do a good job in AAU, a good job in training and to see the hard work pay off is a good feeling for me."
"It feels good and I'm glad that our team was working hard in practice," said eighth grade player Amir Danforth. "We made sure on our goal from the beginning of the season to now."
Good luck to the Eagles at state!