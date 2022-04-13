Eight Boylan athletes make college commitments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Eight Boylan athletes made their college commitments official Wednesday at a big signing ceremony.
Jonathan Grant (football), Olivia Harter (basketball) and Bryn Kiley (swimming) all committed to St. Ambrose. Luke Leombruni will play baseball at St. Charles (MO) Community College. Nico Rolando will play basketball at Concordia-Wisconsin. Annemarie Ruzevich made her commitment to bowl at Aurora. Bryan Sanchez Aguilar committed to play soccer at Parkland CC, while Alex Valerio signed to run track and cross country at Valparaiso.
Here's a look at what some of them had to say about their commitments.
Jonathan Grant: "When I tore my ACL, I never thought I would be here. And I'm here now. It's just amazing to see all these people out here cheering for me and I'm signing on to go play college football."
Olivia Harter: "This day is super special to me just because I get to share it with so many other student-athletes as well. I think we all worked hard and deserve it. It's just a really special day in general."
Nico Rolando: "It's very special considering I had my family and friends around me and be able to sign the paper and live out my dream."
Luke Leombruni: "A lot of things are coming to mind right now. Teammates, all the memories I've made playing baseball and this great opportunity to play the sport that I love. The people beside me signing also did amazing jobs. I'm just very grateful for all this."
Bryn Kiley: "It really means a lot. I've been wanting to swim in college since I first started swimming when I was 12. It really means a lot."
Alex Valerio: "Honestly, it's been a dream of mine since freshman year coming into cross country. I've always wanted to go D1. That's been my dream and I accomplished it."