...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

East Summer League cut short on opening night

East Summer League floor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The heat and humidity outside forced the East Summer Basketball League to call off its first Monday night of games due to slippery floor conditions inside the fieldhouse. Guilford and Hononegah played a little half-court action for a few minutes, while some other teams did not want to risk playing on the court in those conditions.

"This happened one time about six or seven years ago when our fieldhouse first opened," said East head coach Roy Sackmaster, who also runs the summer league. "It's just that perfect storm of the dew point being high and the humidity kicking in. No air conditioning in here which is a little frustrating because in my mind if you're going to put a lot of money into a building like this, you think you'd put in some air conditioning so that this wouldn't happen. For the best interest of these teams and the safety of these players, we had no choice but we just have to try to make up the games next week. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and the gym floor won't be as slick."

Sackmaster says they'll offer a couple of dates to try to make up the games, so that every team gets a full schedule of summer league games.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

