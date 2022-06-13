East Summer League cut short on opening night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The heat and humidity outside forced the East Summer Basketball League to call off its first Monday night of games due to slippery floor conditions inside the fieldhouse. Guilford and Hononegah played a little half-court action for a few minutes, while some other teams did not want to risk playing on the court in those conditions.
"This happened one time about six or seven years ago when our fieldhouse first opened," said East head coach Roy Sackmaster, who also runs the summer league. "It's just that perfect storm of the dew point being high and the humidity kicking in. No air conditioning in here which is a little frustrating because in my mind if you're going to put a lot of money into a building like this, you think you'd put in some air conditioning so that this wouldn't happen. For the best interest of these teams and the safety of these players, we had no choice but we just have to try to make up the games next week. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and the gym floor won't be as slick."
Sackmaster says they'll offer a couple of dates to try to make up the games, so that every team gets a full schedule of summer league games.