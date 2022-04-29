Du-Pec's Trenton Taylor signs with Central College

DURAND (WREX) — Another local football standout made his college commitment official on Friday, as former Du-Pec running back Trenton Taylor will be playing at Central College in Iowa for the next four years.
He will be studying business finance and was impressed with the school's academics on top of their great football program. Taylor will also be joining high school teammate Hunter Hoffman at Central, something Taylor is excited about.
"Oh it's awesome, I just love that we get to continue our journey together and just break records even more. It was a lot of weight off my shoulders for sure, it just felt good knowing where I'm going and knowing that I'm going to a great program," said Taylor. "I'm definitely so grateful I've been playing with those guys ever since I was in like second grade. What we built together meant so much to me, I'll never forget it and just continuing that to another amazing program just means so much."
Congrats to Trenton, and good luck at Central!