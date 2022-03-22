Du-Pec's Hoffman commits to Central College

PECATONICA (WREX) — Du-Pec quarterback Hunter Hoffman set all kinds of records during his time with the Rivermen. He'll try to do that at the college level, as he officially committed to play at NCAA Division III Central College in Iowa.
"Central had a great year this past year," Hoffman said of his future home. "They made it down and lost to Whitewater in the semifinals, right before the championship game. It was a hard-fought game. Their quarterback is a 5th year senior, he won basically the D3 Heisman. He's leaving after this year."
After playing for his dad Tyler Hoffman the past few years, finding a good fit for a college program was key for Hunter.
"The reason I went out to Central is because I loved the environment out there," Hoffman said. "The coaches were great to me and I felt like they really wanted me out there."
He's looking forward to competing for a starting job and slinging the ball around in a pass-heavy offense. He says he'll continue to lift weights and work on quarterback skills until he gets to campus this summer.