Dixon looks to Shaner at QB to lead

DIXON (WREX) — After a sophomore season in which he started seven games, Tyler Shaner is ready to take the next step as the full-time starting quarterback in his junior year at Dixon. He's excited to see how all the hard work he put in during the offseason shows itself on the field this season.
"I've worked a lot, I've made a lot of drastic improvements in my game, in my throwing motion and my teammates have just helped me along the way," Shaner said. "Last year I had the chance to show everybody what I could do. This year most people know what I can do and now this year I can improve that and show everybody I've gotten better."
He wasn't asked to do too much last year. His grasp of the offense is even greater now, and will likely be called upon to make lots of plays for the Dukes.
"He's improved a lot," head coach Jared Shaner said. "We were fortunate last year. We had some really good leadership around him. He wasn't asked to make a ton of plays from the quarterback position as a sophomore. Hopefully this year he can step up and make some of those when he needs to."
He'll get the chance to do just that Friday night when Dixon opens up at Oregon.