Dixon knocks off Auburn in East Summer League action

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The East Summer League had its first full Monday of games after last week's postponements. Dixon knocked off Auburn, 55-52, playing a tough brand of basketball to beat the Knights.
The summer league is an opportunity for teams to play together outside of the regular season, and can help a team come together.
"It's really big because we get to get back into our offenses that we haven't ran since last year," said Dixon rising sophomore Eli Davidson. 'Put in some new stuff and see some bigger competition that we won't see in the regular season. It gives us a good look, different types of defenses. It's really good for us."
Mike Jones showed some additions to his game for Auburn, knocking down a few 3-pointers and doing some more ball handling, while also showing off his ability to finish a couple of big alley-oops. Fred VanVleet was in the house to watch his nephew Amir Danforth make his Auburn debut, with Danforth making a couple of baskets and dishing out some assists. But Dixon took advantage of some Auburn defensive breakdowns to knock off the Knights.
The East Summer League features some makeup games Tuesday and Thursday this week, before wrapping up with tournament play next Monday and Tuesday with the championship game set for Tuesday night.