Dixon baseball falls in Sectional semis; Belvidere North softball walks it off

SYCAMORE (WREX) — Dixon's baseball season came to an end, as Kaneland knocked off the Dukes, 15-7, in the 3-A Sycamore Sectional semifinals. Kaneland jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Dixon kept fighting, eventually tying the game at five. But Kaneland's offense proved to be too potent, pulling away late in the game. Kaneland will play Sycamore for the Sectional title Saturday, after the Spartans beat St. Francis, 9-7, Wednesday night.
In softball, the 3-A Sycamore Sectional semifinal between Belvidere North and Woodstock North needed extra innings to decide a winner, with Belvidere North winning, 5-4, on a walk-off walk. Belvidere North had an early 2-1 lead, but Woodstock North catcher Norah Mungle homered in the 4th inning to tie the game at two.
Belvidere North responded in the bottom of the 6th, scoring two runs on RBI hits from Kamaria Deckard and Alex Blair. But Woodstock North tied the game in the 7th on an RBI double from Mungle to force extra innings.
The Blue Thunder loaded the bases in the bottom half of the 8th inning, and Katelyn Norgard drew a 4-pitch walk to force home the winning run.
"I mean there were two outs and bases were loaded so I knew I just had to do something," Norgard explains. "She was kind of struggling there at the end so I told myself not to swing at anything that wasn't a strike and she ended up throwing me four balls."
Now Belvidere North will play for its first Sectional championship, as it tries to keep its big playoff run going.
"It was really exciting and we worked so hard for this," senior pitcher Becca Schwartz said. "I'm just so proud of the whole team. We deserve this so much. I can't wait to see how far we go and continue."
Belvidere North will play Kaneland in the Sectional final Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sycamore High School.