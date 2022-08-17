Defending champ Du-Pec looks to watch NUIC throne

PECATONICA (WREX) - Du-Pec football is coming off a great 2021 campaign. They tallied a 9-2 record while winning the NUIC title with a perfect conference slate.
One of the biggest changes this year will be a new starter under center. Their QB, Hunter Hoffman, graduated last season, leaving an open competition at camp. Head Coach Tyler Hoffman says he's liked what he's seen from the camp so far.
"Well I think both of the guys that are battling it out right now," Hoffman said. "We've gotten a ton of reps throughout the summer for them. 7 on 7s aren't quite 11 man football, but realistically they've gotten a lot of reps under their belt and they continue to execute and get better each and every day out here."
Players on the team have been impressed too, including senior captain Max Rossow.
"Our QB's are doing pretty good so far," Rossow said. Will is really shining and there's cooper, who's only a sophomore, I'm really impressed so far."
Du-Pec opens the season at home against West Carroll.