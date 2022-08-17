 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Wednesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Defending champ Du-Pec looks to watch NUIC throne

  • Updated
  • 0

Du-Pec looking to replace Hunter Hoffman at QB.

PECATONICA (WREX) - Du-Pec football is coming off a great 2021 campaign. They tallied a 9-2 record while winning the NUIC title with a perfect conference slate. 

One of the biggest changes this year will be a new starter under center. Their QB, Hunter Hoffman, graduated last season, leaving an open competition at camp. Head Coach Tyler Hoffman says he's liked what he's seen from the camp so far.

"Well I think both of the guys that are battling it out right now," Hoffman said. "We've gotten a ton of reps throughout the summer for them. 7 on 7s aren't quite 11 man football, but realistically they've gotten a lot of reps under their belt and they continue to execute and get better each and every day out here."

Players on the team have been impressed too, including senior captain Max Rossow.

"Our QB's are doing pretty good so far," Rossow said. Will is really shining and there's cooper, who's only a sophomore, I'm really impressed so far."

Du-Pec opens the season at home against West Carroll. 

