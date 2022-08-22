Dan Sheets ready to lead Dakota Football as head coach

DAKOTA (WREX) - First year head coach Dan Sheets is ready to lead the next era of Dakota Football. Sheets brings a power run game to the program, which he learned from Stillman Valley coach Mike Lalor.
He's excited to bring a high energy style to the team he cares so much about.
"The only reason I'm here is because of them," Sheets said. "I care about these kids, each one of them. They're just an awesome group. We've had different relationships and things like that through different sports and school. Each one of these kids absolutely means something to me."
Players on the team have felt a strong connection to Sheets in year one of his tenure.
"He knows how to connect with the kids and put them at their strengths," Dakota senior Adrian Arellano said. "That's what we do different this year."
Dakota opens up on the road against Christ the King from Chicago. They'll meet in the suburbs and play Friday night.