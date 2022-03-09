'COVID Malik' sparks RVC in national tourney opener

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Back when the Rock Valley College men's basketball team didn't have a season due to COVID-19, Malik Marshall earned the reputation of a hot shooter.
"We call him COVID Malik," head coach Tyler Bredehoeft said with a laugh. "When we had our five scrimmages during the COVID year, the dude was unbelievable."
Marshall stepped up and turned into 'COVID Malik' in Wednesday's NJCAA Division III National Tournament opener for Rock Valley, helping the Golden Eagles defeat Herkimer, 56-38. Marshall tallied 17 points and 8 rebounds, hitting 5 three-pointers to lead Rock Valley.
"We needed COVID Malik tonight," Bredehoeft said. "Malik showed up for us big-time."
The results were due to the hard work and time put in leading up to this game.
"It was really big," Marshall said. "We worked on it all week, just driving and kicking and hitting shots. Tonight it just paid off."
Nick Pierson added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Burnell scored just 2 points, but grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 9 assists.
The win puts Rock Valley in the national quarterfinals, where the Golden Eagles will face top-seeded Riverland Thursday at 2 p.m.
The RVC women are also playing in their national tournament in Rochester, Minn., but the Lady Golden Eagles lost their opener to Hostos, 74-59. Camron Blank led RVC with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. They now move to the consolation bracket of that tournament, taking on Rhode Island at noon Thursday.