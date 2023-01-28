Competitive Cheer Sectionals, Boys State Bowling Results

BELVIDERE (WREX) - Belvidere North High School hosted competitive Cheer Sectionals on Saturday. The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders came in fourth in the small division with North Boone finishing in second, while the Blue Thunder out together a great performance in front of their home crowd. Belvidere North, Rockford Lutheran, North Boone and Harlem all head to State in Bloomington next weekend.
In O'Fallon, the Harlem Huskies took fourth place in the State Bowling finals. Hononegah ended with a 6th place finish and the Belvidere North Blue Thunder finished in ninth.