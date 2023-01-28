 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel. Additional snow accumulations
around one inch. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches with
a few locally higher amounts possible. Patchy light freezing
rain or light freezing drizzle also possible overnight.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow was decreasing in intensity this
evening, with most of the accumulation now over. Snow may mix
with some light freezing rain or freezing drizzle overnight,
and travel conditions will remain slippery.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Competitive Cheer Sectionals, Boys State Bowling Results

  • 0

BELVIDERE (WREX) - Belvidere North High School hosted competitive Cheer Sectionals on Saturday. The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders came in fourth in the small division with North Boone finishing in second, while the Blue Thunder out together a great performance in front of their home crowd. Belvidere North, Rockford Lutheran, North Boone and Harlem all head to State in Bloomington next weekend. 

In O'Fallon, the Harlem Huskies took fourth place in the State Bowling finals. Hononegah ended with a 6th place finish and the Belvidere North Blue Thunder finished in ninth. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you