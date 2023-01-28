Competitive Cheer Sectionals, Boys State Bowling Results

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel. Additional snow accumulations around one inch. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches with a few locally higher amounts possible. Patchy light freezing rain or light freezing drizzle also possible overnight. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow was decreasing in intensity this evening, with most of the accumulation now over. Snow may mix with some light freezing rain or freezing drizzle overnight, and travel conditions will remain slippery. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&