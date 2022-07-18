Clendening returns to IceHogs on 1-year deal

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs announced defenseman Adam Clendening has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-'23 season.
Clendening, 29, returns to the IceHogs after skating with the team from 2012-15 and 2017-18 and ranks first all-time among defensemen and fourth overall with 148 points (26G, 122A) and second all-time in assists in 223 games played. He trails forward Brandon Pirri for most assists (135) and forwards Mark McNeill (157), Jeremy Morin (180) and Pirri (214) for most points. Clendening says he's learned a lot over his decade-plus of professional hockey.
"I think just being patient," he said in a Zoom interview. "It's probably something that as a younger kid, it's probably the number one thing I'd say now everybody wants to play in the NHL and sign these massive contracts that you're looking at and be the go-to guy at the next level. But it's a very, very hard thing to do. The guys that do do it are so special. It's OK to take an extra year or two and be patient with it and play and solidify yourself to be ready for that next level."
During the 2017-18 season, the Niagara Falls, N.Y., native recorded 30 points (4G, 26A) in 38 contests with the IceHogs and helped them reach the 2018 Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history and led all AHL defensemen in the postseason with 14 points and 13 assists in 13 games.
Last season, the 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman led the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) with 37 assists and finished second on the team with 42 points in 74 games. Last June, he helped Team USA capture the bronze medal in the 2021 IIHF World Championship.
Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Draft (36th overall), Clendening appeared in 90 NHL contests over his 10 professional seasons with Chicago, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Edmonton, New York, Arizona, and Columbus totaling 24 points (4G, 20A) and 444 AHL games with Rockford, Utica, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tucson, Cleveland, and Lehigh Valley, adding 285 points (45G, 240A).
In the 86-year history of the AHL, Clendening ranks 46th among league defensemen in total points and 38th in assists.
Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com