Chicago Bears draft Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright

  • Updated
  • 0
Bears OL Darnell Wright

Univ. of Tennessee OL Darnell Wright participating in the 2023 NFL Combine. Wright was drafted No. 10 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chicago Bears have drafted University of Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright with the tenth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago drafted the 21-year-old lineman in Thursday night's first round of the NFL draft. Wright is 6-foot-5 and weighs 333 pounds.

Wright played in 47 games at Tennessee in his four-year collegiate career. In his senior season, Wright recorded two hits and six hurries.

Wright recorded five sacks in his sophomore season and three sacks in his junior season. 

Chicago's tenth overall pick came from a draft-night trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who used the ninth pick to select University of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Chicago also received a fourth round pick in the 2024 draft from Philadelphia.

The Bears originally held the first overall pick in the draft, before trading it to the Carolina Panthers in March in exchange for the ninth pick as well as the 61st pick in this weekend’s draft, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Carolina used the first overall pick in the 2023 draft to select University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Bears have no more picks in the first round held Thursday night, unless the team trades with another to make a second selection.

In the remaining rounds, Chicago has two picks in the second round, one in the third round, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the seventh round.

