Charlie Hunt wins High School Bowling National Championship

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Hononegah's Charlie Hunt is a National Champion after taking first place in the U.S. High School Bowling Championship in Ohio on Monday. Hunt bowled a 264 in the final round of the tournament to beat Wisconsin bowler Caden Plate's score of 238. 

