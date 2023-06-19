ROCKFORD (WREX) - Hononegah's Charlie Hunt is a National Champion after taking first place in the U.S. High School Bowling Championship in Ohio on Monday. Hunt bowled a 264 in the final round of the tournament to beat Wisconsin bowler Caden Plate's score of 238.
Charlie Hunt wins High School Bowling National Championship
Tags
Eric Graver
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today