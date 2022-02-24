 Skip to main content
Champions Ball set to return Saturday

Guilford's soccer teams from 2002-'04 will be inducted to the RPS 205 Athletics Hall of Fame.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The RPS 205 Athletics Hall of Fame will officially induct some new members Saturday night. This year's honorees include former Auburn basketball star Jametta Bland, former East baseball star Rodney Myers, longtime coach Tom Schwalbach, the 2002-'04 Guilford soccer teams and being inducted for his service to elementary school athletes is Dan Miller.

This is a chance to honor and recognize the achievements of past athletes, and welcome them back to town for a night of fun and reminiscing.

"It's unbelievable," said Bland, who will fly in from Seattle for the ceremony. "All these years after graduation and my name still comes up. I know there's been some things that have been made in history. It's unbelievable. I'm very humble but I thank everybody who had some type of contribution in order for me to get to this point."

The Guilford soccer team had a lot of success during those years, but the players remember more than just the goals and wins.

"The carpools to practice, the bus trips, the laughter with your friends," said Brad Ring, a former Guilford soccer captain. "As I'm sure most others that are being inducted as well, it's those little moments that really make the big moments much better. It's the little ones that kind of stick in your memory forever."

Those little moments off the field turned into big moments on the field, and will now cement the legacies of these athletes, coaches and community organizers. 

To buy tickets to the Champions Ball, click here, or email abigail.compton@rps205.com.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

